Win £2,000 - SMS Database Competition (Across the Global Network)

SMS Database Competition. Picture: iStock

Rules

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://radiox.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the “Win £2,000 – SMS Database Competition!” competition (the “Competition”) which will run from 8th - 9th August (the “Duration”) across the Global Network (the “Network”), which encompasses the SMS databases, for Heart, Capital, Classic FM, Smooth Radio and Radio X”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms & Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to answer a question (received via SMS) and text in their answer within the duration of the Competition.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with either; their answer to the question, or the word BONUS followed by their answer to the question, to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”) within the opening and closing times of the Competition. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates.

5. The Text Message Line will open at 9am on Thursday 8th August and will close at 8pm on Friday 9th August. If Entrants text after the closing time, they will not be entered into the competition, but they may still be charged.

6. Global is not responsible for any latency experienced by an Entrant’s mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network error or handset error.

7. When an Entrant enters the competition, they will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 3-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional entry at no extra cost. The additional entry will be automatically included once the Entrant enters for the second time and they will not need to text a third time to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that if they respond to this 3-for-2 offer, the text lines are still open when they do so. Otherwise, their additional entry and free entry may be charged but not included in the draw.

8. After the closing time of the Competition, one Entrant will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period. If their answer is correct, they will the win the competition. If their answer is incorrect, another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected, a winner is decided, and prize for the Competition awarded. The winning Entrant will be contacted within 28 days of the Competition closing time. Misspelt entries may be accepted, at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

10. Entrants can enter the Competition up to a maximum of 20 times each day. We strongly advise against excessive use.

11. Entrants must have a bank account, as the prize will be paid via cheque or bank transfer.

Prize:

12. The prize is £2,000 (two thousand pounds) paid by either cheque or Bank Transfer.

13. The prize is non-transferrable.

14. Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time.

15. We will endeavour to pay winners as soon as possible, but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system.

Publicity and Identity of Winners:

16. If you win a prize, we may publish your full name, town or area of residence and image indefinitely on our radio station websites (capitalfm.com, capitalxtra.co.uk, heart.co.uk, radiox.co.uk, smoothradio.com, LBC.co.uk, classicfm.com and mygoldmusic.co.uk) and within our mobile application “The Global Player” (also incorporating the individual radio station apps for Capital, Capital Xtra, Heart, Radio X, Smooth, Gold, LBC and Classic FM). We will seek your permission before publishing.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000