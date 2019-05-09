Terms and conditions: Win £5,000 on the Chris Moyles Show

Terms and conditions for the competition running on Friday 10 May 2019.

“Win £5,000 on the Chris Moyles Show” on Radio X, 10th May 2019

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the “Win £5,000 on the Chris Moyles Show” radio competition (the “Competition”) which will run on Friday 10th May 2019 (the “Duration”) on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).



2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to answer a question as directed by the presenter(s) on-air.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with the word WIN followed by their answer to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”) within the opening and closing times of the Competition. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the competition will be given on-air by the presenter(s). If listeners text after the closing time, they will not be entered into the Competition but they may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text messages to and/or from us.

6. After the closing time, one Entrant will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period. If their answer is incorrect, another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected. Misspelt answers may be accepted, at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.

7. If the randomly-selected eligible Entrant answers their phone on the first call from Global, they will win £5,000

8. If the randomly-selected Entrant fails to answer a first call from Global, one thousand pounds will be subtracted from the initial prize fund of £5,000. Global will subsequently attempt to call this Entrant back until they answer their phone. For every call that the Entrant misses, another £1,000 will be deducted from the prize. When they answer a call from Global, they will win the amount that is left in the prize fund at the time they are called (unless they miss all five calls, in which case this Entrant wins nothing).

9. To establish a winner of the cash amount subtracted from the original prize fund (if applicable), a next Entrant will be selected. If their answer is incorrect, another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected as per the process outlined in clause 6.

10. If this randomly-selected Entrant fails to answer their phone on the first call from Global, they will not win and another Entrant will be selected at random.

11. The process in clauses 9 and 10 continues until a randomly-selected, eligible Entrant answers a call from Global and a second winner is established, who wins the amount subtracted from the original prize fund, as per the process outlined in clause 8.

12. All randomly-selected Entrants may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded then played on-air.

13. For the avoidance of doubt, within these Competition Rules, a ‘missed call’ from Global refers to: the Entrant failing to answer after 10 rings (one ring defined as the sound of ring-ring from the side of the outbound call), the call going to voicemail at any point before the 11th ‘ring’, the call failing to connect for any reason out of Global’s control.

14. Entrants may be called at any moment before the end of the Chris Moyles breakfast show, at any point in the process in clauses 7 to 11.

15. If necessary, Global will continue to call Entrants until the end of the Chris Moyles show, (at a frequency of calls judged appropriate by the production team). If a winner is still not found, the process will be continued off-air.

16. On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive two additional entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again.

Eligibility:

17. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

18. Entrants can enter the competition a maximum of 20 times (excluding any free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

19. Entrants must have a bank account, as the prize will be paid via cheque or bank transfer.

Prize:

20. One Entrant will win £5,000 (five thousand pounds), or there will be two winning Entrants should the full £5,000 not be awarded to one Entrant according to the competition mechanic. In the case of two winning Entrants, the total amount of prize money will still be £5,000, divided up amongst them according to the competition mechanic.

21. The winner must provide their bank details as directed and as promptly as possible.

22. The prize is non-transferrable, and alternatives will not be offered.

23. Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time.

24. We will endeavor to pay the winner as soon as possible but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system. If the winning Entrant doesn’t supply their bank details promptly enough, there may be a delay in payment.

Publicity and Identity of Winners:

25. If you win a prize, we may publish your full name, town or area of residence and image indefinitely on our radio station website radiox.co.uk and/or on Radio X’s social media channels. We will seek your permission before publishing.