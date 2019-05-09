Terms And Conditions: Vampire Weekend Ticket Giveaway on Radio X, May 2019

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on Radio X.

Vampire Weekend Ticket Giveaway on Radio X, May 2019

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Vampire Weekend Ticket Giveaway’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 19.00 (BST) to 20.00 (BST) on 9th May 2019 on Radio X.

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word “VAMPIRE” and their answer to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air].

4. All Entrants selected to play will be required to talk to the presenters and a call will be recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. If the caller doesn’t answer their phone, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, or cannot continue the call for any reason, the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

5. Winner will be chosen at random from correct entries, and called by the producer.

Eligibility:

6. Entrants must be aged 18 years old or ever.

7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

8. Two tickets for Vampire Weekend Live on 18 November at Ancienne Belgique, Brussels. Plus one hotel room for the night, and travel (flight or potentially Eurostar) to and from, plus train ticket to whichever local airport – provided by Sony.

9. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.