Terms And Conditions: Scratch Card Competition

Scratchcard. Picture: Getty Creative Images

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.radiox.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Scratch Card’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run 26/09/2018 to 28/09/2018 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition, an Entrant must listen to Radio X between 06.30 and 10.00 on Wednesday 26th September 2018

4. The entrant must send a text message to the number given out on air (the Text Message Line), when prompted by the presenter. The text message must state the keyword and their name.

5. The opening and closing times of the competition, the details of the Text Message Line, as well as the keyword, will be given out on air by the presenter.

6. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates.

7. After the lines close, 4 entrants will be randomly selected and brought to air on Thursday 27th September between 06.30 and 10.00 to speak to the presenter. One of these four entrants will be the overall winner.

8. After all four entrants have spoken on air – the votes will opened to the listeners, who will decide who they want their overall winner to be. These votes to choose their favourite will be by text message, prompted by the presenter.

9. Whoever has the highest number of messages when the lines close will be the overall winner. If there is a tie, we will open a second vote with those on the same number of votes and repeat until we have a winner.

10. The overall winner will need to be able to travel to Leicester Square, London to sit in and be part of the show. If they cannot, they may forfeit the prize which is the producer’s decision.

11. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) live on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global; is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over; or cannot continue the call for any reason, the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

12. We will make two call attempts per number before moving to the next randomly selected entrant.

13. Up to £200 to the overall winner will be provided to allow them to travel and stay in London

Eligibility:

14. The winner must be 18 years of age or older

15. The winner must be resident in the UK

16. The winner must be available between Thursday 27th – Friday 28th September.

17. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

18. Attend the Radio X Breakfast Show on Friday 28th September 2018.

19. You are playing for the combined total of £1,000 of scratch cards. Whatever the cards win will be added together and will be your ‘prize’

20. The prize fund is subject to availability of the prizes

21. The winner will be transferred their winnings within 30 days subject to all cards being paid out on time.

22. There is a chance the actual prize could be zero pounds.

23. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.