T&Cs: Victorious Festival On-Air Competition

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on Radio X

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Victorious Festival on-air on Radio X, Feb 2019

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.radiox.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Victorious Festival’ On-Air’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Thursday 28th February 2019 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword given out on air to the text number given out on air (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

4. From all eligible entries, one Entrant will be randomly selected and called back live on air by the Presenter(s). There will be a maximum of two call backs before a new Entrant is randomly selected.

5. The Entrant will be played a clip of a song by a Radio X artist, and when it stops, they will have to sing the next line of the song in order to win. The Producer’s decision is final.

Eligibility:

6. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

7. Any under 15’s attending the festival must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

8, Multiple entry is not permitted.

Prize:

9. 1 x winner will win a pair (2 tickets) of Weekend Camping tickets with ‘Premium Upgrade’ to Victorious Festival on Southsea, Portsmouth from 23-25 August.

Premium Upgrade includes:

A dedicated site entrance for Premium Upgrade ticket holders only.

Access to an undercover viewing platform for The Common Stage

Access to the Premium Enclosure situated adjacent to the Common Stage. The enclosure includes exclusive bar, toilets, and food traders. Please note, food and drink is not included in the ticket.

1 x complimentary car parking pass is included.

10. Winners must supply their own camping equipment.

11. No cash or alternative prize.

12. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

13. Entrants must provide valid contact details.