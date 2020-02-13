Rubbish Photographer of the Year on Radio X 2020 Terms

Terms & Conditions for Johnny Vaughan's Rubbish Photographer of the Year on Radio X.

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the ‘Rubbish Photographer of the Year’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Tuesday 26th November 2019 to Friday 28th February 2020 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must:

3.1 Upload a photo with the hashtags ‘#rubbishphotos’ and ‘#bin’ to the @RadioX social media pages on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Entrants must be following the Radio X social media page.

3.2 All photos uploaded must include a minimum of one bin.

3.3 Competition entries must be uploaded by 12pm (midday) on Friday 14th February 2020. No entries submitted after this time will be accepted to the Competition.

3.4 Any submissions deemed rude, defamatory or offensive will not be accepted to the Competition.

4. The photographs will be judged for their artistic merit at the Radio X producer's discretion and a shortlist of the 15 most artistic photographs will be drawn. The Entrants who have submitted photos which have been shortlisted will be contacted by Radio X via the social media platform they uploaded the photo to (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram). Entrants must be following the Radio X social media profile in order to be contactable via direct message.

5. These 15 shortlisted entries will then be put to a public vote on the Radio X website (Radiox.co.uk) on Monday 24th February 2020. The public will vote on their preferred photograph. The Entrant whose photo has the most votes by 12pm (midday) on Friday 28th February 2020 will win the competition. In the event of a tied vote, the Radio X producer will choose a winner and their decision is final.

6. Entrants may be required to talk to the presenter(s) live on-air or a call may be recorded with the presenter(s) and played on-air.

7. The winner will be notified by email on Friday 28th February 2020.

Eligibility:

8. Entrants must be aged 16 or over to enter.

9. Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 10 entries; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

10. The prize is the title of being Radio X’s ‘Rubbish Photographer of the Year 2020’ and a trophy worth less than £50.

11. The prize will be posted to the winner within 28 days of the close of the Competition.

12. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and no cash alternative is available.

13. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

Use of your entry:

14. In addition to the uses referenced in the Competition Terms and Conditions, you agree that we may, but shall not be obliged to, include the image, or other materials submitted by you in an exhibition, on merchandise and/or in any press release(s) which may be produced in connection with the Competition.

15. You agree not to use the image in connection with a competitor of ours.

16. All rights relating to the Competition (including the name, title and format) are owned by Global.

17. You will sign such document as we reasonably request, at no cost to us, to confirm any or all of the above.