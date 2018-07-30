RiZE Festival Terms & Conditions 30 July

Get the competition T&Cs for the evening show competition here.

RiZE Festival Ticket Giveaway on Radio X, 30th July

RULES

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘RiZE Festival Ticket Giveaway’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 30 July till Friday 3 August 2018 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword given out on air and their answer to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

If you text before the text message line is open or after it is closed, you may still be charged. If an entrant texts before or after the outlined entry window you will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay delivery of your text message to us.

One winner will be selected each day from correct entries.

Eligibility:

Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

1 x pair of VIP tickets per day to RiZE Festival, which takes place from 17-18 August, only.

The prize does not include transport, accommodation or spending money.

Prize Terms and conditions:

Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.



