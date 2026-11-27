Radio X Record Of The Year 2026 - Voting terms and conditions

Radio X Record Of The Year 2026. Picture: Radio X

Terms and conditions for the vote currently running on Radio X.

1. ABOUT THE VOTE

1.1. Radio X Record Of The Year 2026 (the "Chart") is organised by Global Media Group Services Limited, registered in England and Wales under company number 03296557, of 30 Leicester Square, London WC2H 7LA ("Global", "we", "us").

1.2. These terms explain how to vote and how we compile the Chart. By submitting your choices, you agree to these terms.

1.3. Voting is free, although your usual internet or mobile data charges may apply. There is no prize and voting does not enter you into a competition or prize draw.

2. VOTING PERIOD

2.1. Voting opens at 06:00 on Monday 30th November 2026 and closes at 23:59 on Sunday 20th December. All times are UK local time.

2.2. We must receive your completed submission, including any required email verification, before voting closes. Submissions received outside the voting period will not count.

3. WHO CAN VOTE

3.1. Voting is open to UK residents aged 18 or over who are in the UK when they vote.

3.2. Each person may submit one completed voting form containing three different choices (your "Vote") during the voting period. This limit applies across all voting routes combined, not separately to each website, account or device.

3.3. You must vote for yourself and provide accurate details. You must not use additional email addresses, accounts, identities or devices to get around the voting limit.

4. HOW TO VOTE

4.1. Access the official voting form at https://radioxcharts.co.uk/record-of-the-year-2026/ or through the Radio X hub on Global Player.

4.2. To complete your Vote:

(a) choose three different tracks and rank them in order of preference;

(b) provide your email address and any other information marked as required on the voting form;

(c) submit the form; and

(d) if email verification is required, follow the confirmation link sent to your email address before voting closes.

4.3. The eligible tracks comprise the 46 individual songs that were awarded Radio X Record Of The Week between January and November 2026. Nominations not on the shortlist will not be accepted.

4.4. You cannot choose the same track more than once within your Vote.

4.5. Incomplete Votes, Votes without the required information and Votes that have not completed any required verification will not count.

4.6. Only submissions made through the official voting form will count. Choices sent by text, email, social media or any other route will not count.

4.7. If you submit more than one Vote, only your first valid Vote will count. You cannot amend a Vote after submission.

5. HOW THE CHART IS COMPILED:

5.1. Each valid Vote awards three points to your first-choice track, two points to your second-choice track and one point to your third-choice track.

5.2. We will add together the points awarded to each eligible track. Subject to the rules below, tracks with the most points will rank highest.

5.3. We may include adjustments for brand suitability. All eligible songs voted for will be considered by a panel of experts from Radio X to finalise the order of the countdown.

5.4. We will not otherwise change Chart positions.

5.5. The Chart is scheduled to be broadcast on Radio X on New Year’s Eve, Thursday 31st December 2026 between 12pm and 4pm UK time. The full chart will be published on Radio X’s website and social media channels at 4pm on 31st December 2026.

6. FAIR VOTING

6.1. Automated voting, bots, bulk submissions, voting on someone else’s behalf and submissions generated by syndicates or voting services are prohibited. This does not prevent you from using accessibility tools to submit your own Vote.

6.2. You must not interfere with the voting system or try to manipulate the result by submitting choices that do not represent genuine individual preferences.

6.3. We may investigate and exclude submissions where we have reasonable grounds to believe they breach these terms, are fraudulent or form part of an attempt to manipulate the result.

6.4. Sharing an internet connection or device does not, by itself, mean that genuine Votes from different eligible people will be excluded.

6.5. We may carry out proportionate checks to verify eligibility and compliance with the voting limit.

7. TECHNICAL ISSUES AND CHANGES

7.1. We cannot count submissions that we do not receive, including because of connection failures or incomplete email verification.

7.2. If a technical failure, fraud or another circumstance outside our reasonable control materially affects voting, we may take reasonable steps to protect the integrity of the Chart. These may include suspending voting, extending the voting period, excluding affected submissions or, where necessary, cancelling the vote.

7.3. We will explain any material change on the voting page as soon as reasonably practicable.

7.4. We may correct counting or publication errors and publish a corrected result.

8. DATA PROTECTION

8.1. Global is the controller of the personal data it collects to administer the vote. We process personal data in accordance with applicable UK data protection law and our Privacy Policy.

9. ENQUIRIES

9.1. For voting enquiries or complaints, contact our customer support team at global.com/contact.