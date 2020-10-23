Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard: FAQs

Here's everything you need to know about the show at the Clapham Grand on 10 November.

GENERAL

1. Where and when is the gig?

The Clapham Grand on Tuesday 10 November 2020.

2. How can I get tickets?

You can win on air or online via radiox.co.uk or with Barclaycard.

3. Will you be streaming / recording / broadcasting the gig?

We will be recording & filming the gig. Fans at home will be able to catch up on highlights from the show plus an interview with the band exclusively on Global Player and Radio X social platforms from 15 November.

4. Is there an age restriction?

Yes, 18+. Photo ID will be required.

5. Is there a pre-sale?

No, no tickets are being sold for this event.

6. How many tickets can I buy?

Tickets can only be won, in pairs, via Radio X or Barclaycard. Under current guidelines, attendees will have to reside in the same household or support bubble.

7. Can I transfer or sell my tickets?

No, tickets are strictly non transferrable. Names & photo ID will be required for all attendees.

8. What are the timings for the event?

Doors will be staggered from 18:30, band on stage 20:00 – 21:00 (subject to change).

9. How do I get to the venue?

https://claphamgrand.com/contact/

The Clapham Grand is directly opposite Clapham Junction Station.

Clapham Junction connects easily to Vauxhall, Victoria, Waterloo and London Overground services in both directions and is well serviced by buses (see tfl.gov.uk).

COVID-SPECIFIC FAQS

10. What is the venue doing to keep people safe?

https://claphamgrand.com/covid-safety/

The venue will be carrying out temperature checks and encouraging all attendees to check in using the NHS Test & Trace app / taking attendees’ contact details in line with current guidance.

There will be a socially distanced queuing system, staggered entry times, socially distanced seating plan, one-way movement around the venue, table service only, venue staff and all working personnel wearing PPE and a soft finish to allow attendees to continue with their drinks after the band’s performance, in line with the 22:00 curfew time.

11. What is the capacity of this gig?

We are operating the venue at a reduced capacity of 180.

12. Will the kitchen / bar be in operation? Will food/drinks be served by table service? Can attendees use cash?

No food, table service only for drinks, card payment only.

13. Do attendees have to wear a facemask at all times/at certain points? Is wearing a facemask mandatory?

Attendees will be required to wear a face covering at all times when entering, moving around and leaving the venue, as well as when seated (other than when consuming beverages).

14. What happens if the Government guidelines change for London or nationally?

We are monitoring government guidelines to ensure that we are compliant at all times. If the Government make further changes to regulations, we will let attendees know how these changes affect the gig.

15. How will attendees be notified if someone at the event reports symptoms of coronavirus?

All attendees will be asked to check into the venue using the NHS Test & Trace app which includes notification. This process will be managed by the venue as outlined in question 10.

16. What happens if someone from an area in lockdown wins tickets? How are you monitoring where people are travelling to the gig from?

Before and during the Event, attendees must follow government guidance, law and regulations in relation to COVID-19 measures, including in relation to the three-tier system for geographical locations. For example, depending on the tier system in place at the time of the Event in both the geographical location and/or the geographical location of the Venue, attendees may only attend the Event with one other member of their household and/or support bubble (as applicable). Attendees are solely responsible for ensuring compliance with the aforementioned guidance, law and regulations.

England postcode checker - https://www.gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions

Wales - https://gov.wales/local-lockdown

Scotland - https://www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/

NI - https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-regulations-guidance-what-restrictions-mean-you

If local restrictions mean a competition winner can’t come to London, there will be a private live stream so winners can still exclusively watch the gig from home.

17. Will attendees have to self-isolate if someone at the event has coronavirus?

This will be managed by the venue and the NHS Test & Trace app.

18. What security arrangements will be in place?

The same as for all Global events. All attendees will require photo ID and full security checks will be in place upon entry to the venue.

19. Can I sing along at the show?

No, audience members should not sing along or raise their voices. This includes shouting, chanting & singing along.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19/performing-arts

20. Will the show adhere to the 22:00 curfew?

Yes, the performance will be finished by 21:30, and the event will have a soft finish allowing attendees to finish their drinks & clear the venue by 22:00.

21. Can I bring a bag?

Only small bags (no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm) will be allowed into the event.

22. What happens if I lose my ticket?

We will have all attendees’ names on a list at the venue in case of lost tickets.