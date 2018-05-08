Drive's Radio X Presents... Noel Gallagher Comp Terms & Conditions
8 May 2018, 15:44
Ts&Cs for Johnny Vaughan's on-air Noel Gallagher competition in May 2018.
[Radio X Presents…Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds] on Radio X, [May 2018]
RULES
- The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘[Radio X Presents…Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds]’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from [16:00 Tuesday 8th May] to [19:00 Friday 11th May] on Radio X.
- Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.
Details of the Competition:
- To enter and when prompted, send a text message beginning with the word “NOEL” to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text Message Line will open when the presenter opens the lines at some point during 16:00 to 19:00. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates.
- After the lines close an Entrant will be selected at random to play and will be required to talk to the presenters live on-air. If the caller doesn’t answer their phone within 2 attempts at calling, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, or cannot continue the call for any reason, the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.
Eligibility:
- Everyone in attendance (whether adult or child) must have a Ticket. Children under 14 are not permitted to attend. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times – photographic proof of identity must be provided on request at the admission gate.
- Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.
Prize:
- Tickets (x 2) to see Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Watford Coliseum, Monday 14th May
- Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.