The Radio X Newsletter Music Test Survey promotion - August, 2022 – Specific Rules

Terms and conditions for the music test competition running on Radio X in August 2022.

1. The Radio X Newsletter Music Test Survey promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from 09/08/22 to 12/08/22 and will be sent via email to selected members on the Radio X newsletter database. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must click on the survey link included in your Radio X Newsletter. You will be asked to “rate our music” as part of the Music Test Survey.

4. You must follow the steps included in the survey and answer all questions asked. All fully completed surveys will be entered into a draw.

5. Online entry will open from 2pm on Tuesday the 9th of August, 2022 and close at 23.59 on Friday the 12th of August, 2022. Entries received after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

6. Within 7 days of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One entry will be selected at random and the winning entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via email. If such winner does not respond within 7 days from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the notification email within 7 days of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize.

Eligibility:

7. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 16 and over and who are based in the UK at the time of entry. If you are under the age of 18 you will need to have consent from your parent/legal guardian to enter this Promotion.

8. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

9. One winning entrant will receive £250 Amazon vouchers.

10. The prize money will be delivered via Prizeshark.

11. We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to you within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

12. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’). If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 14 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

13. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

14. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

15. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

16. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes

17. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

18. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

19. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

20. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

21. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.