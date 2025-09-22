Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda at the O2 Apollo Manchester November 2025 - Ticket Terms & Conditions

Ticket terms and conditions for the Radio X event taking place on Monday 3rd November 2025.

Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda. Picture: Radio X

These terms and conditions are issued on behalf of Global Media Group Services Limited (the Promoter, we, us, our) for Radio X is 10 (the Event) at O2 Apollo Manchester (the Venue) and should be read in conjunction with the Venue Rules (which may also be displayed at the Venue), the Competition T & Cs (displayed here) and the conditions of the Official Ticketing Agent(s). Any person who purchases, possesses, uses or attempts to use any Ticket (including all Winners) shall be deemed to have accepted and agreed to comply with these Conditions.

Ticket Purchase

1. No admission to the Venue is permitted without a valid Ticket, or in the case of a Winner, without photographic ID (e.g. passport, driving licence or PASS Scheme) to validate your place on the Guestlist. This applies to all Guests. Check your Ticket carefully and inform us immediately of any inaccuracies as mistakes cannot be rectified. Be careful not to lose or damage your Ticket as duplicates will not be automatically issued.

2. Everyone in attendance (whether adult or child) must have a Ticket or be a Winner. Children under 14 are not permitted to attend. Children aged 14 or 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times – photographic proof of identity must be provided on request at the admission gate.

3. Tickets are sold and Guestlist places provided subject to the Promoter’s right to alter or vary the published Event programme which may result in changes to the performance line-up, playing times or any other aspect of the Event. Neither the Promoter nor the Venue Owner will be liable for any change of a published start time or change to the artist(s) scheduled to perform. No scheduled acts may be considered as headline acts regardless of their relative fame or prominence in the billing and so cancellation by an artist or performer will not entitle you to a refund or compensation.

4. We reserve the right to limit, at the time of purchase, the maximum number of Tickets that any person may purchase for the Event and may cancel without prior notice any Tickets purchased in excess of this number.

Venue Entry & Requirements

5. Valid Tickets will be exchanged for Wristbands on entry to the Venue. Ticket Holders must wear their Wristbands at all times during the Event. It is not possible to collect Wristbands on behalf of other people and all Wristbands must be placed and secured on the individual’s wrist directly by our staff. No re-admission is permitted.

6. Guests must comply with all relevant statutes, safety announcements, rules and regulations (including, without limitation, the Venue Rules, the Covid Guidelines and the regulations of any licensing authority) while in the Venue.

7. Guests must not bring into (or use within) the Venue any prohibited items, including but not limited to (i) any liquids, dangerous or hazardous items, weapons, bottles, or any article which may be used as a weapon or a missile, may compromise public safety and/or may pose a hazard or nuisance to any other person or (ii) any sponsorship, promotional or marketing material, nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature. Prohibited items may be confiscated. STRICTLY NO ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED.

8. No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the Venue. Smoking in any part of the Venue is prohibited by law.

9. In the interests of public safety, Guests are requested not to stand in reserved seated areas during the Event.

10. Guests may be requested to submit to a body check/scan and/or search of his/her possessions. Any refusal by a Guest may result in refusal of admission or eviction from the Venue without refund or compensation. Guests may be refused entry or ejected, without refund or compensation, for behaviour likely to cause damage, injury, nuisance or annoyance or for failure to comply with these Conditions and/or any requests of the Venue Owner for reasons of public safety.

11. Guests must not wear hats or headwear when entering and/or inside the Venue unless it is for religious purposes.

12. Crowd surfing and moshing are strictly prohibited at the Event.

13. Animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, are not permitted in the Venue or the performance area. Guests are requested to contact the Promoter in advance for further information in this regard.

14. Please consider the neighbours and leave the Venue site quietly.

Refunds and Cancellation

15. Guests must check that the Event is going ahead at the date and time advertised, as all advertised times are approximate and subject to change.

16. If the Event is postponed before it has started and is rescheduled to another date,

(i) Ticket Holders may elect to either (a) use the existing Ticket for the rescheduled date (with seating of an equivalent value) or (b) apply for a refund pursuant to paragraph 17;

(ii) the Winner’s place on the Guestlist will be valid for the rescheduled date (and if the Winner is unable to attend the rescheduled date, we will furnish the Winner with an alternative prize of a value equivalent to the Guestlist place(s).

17. We shall only be required to refund the Ticket Purchaser (on application by the Ticket Purchaser accompanied by proof of purchase) with the face value of the relevant Ticket (together with the booking fee, restoration levy and processing fee) if: (a) the Event is cancelled before it has started; (b) the Ticket is for an Event which is postponed before the Event has started and is rescheduled to another date which the Ticket Holder is unable to attend; (c) the Ticket Purchaser is otherwise entitled to a refund under applicable law. We shall not be required to issue a refund in relation to any Ticket which we reasonably believe has been the subject of a sale, transfer or disposal in breach of paragraphs 18, 19, 20, 21 or 22 of these Conditions.

Ticket Use and Prohibition on Transfer

18. Save as set out in paragraph 19 or 20 below, once purchased or won from the Promoter, Tickets and Guestlist places are strictly non-transferable and must not be sold or offered, exposed or made available for sale, or transferred or otherwise disposed of. We reserve the right to cancel without refund or compensation any Tickets or Guestlist place(s) issued to a Ticket Holder or Winner whom we believe plans to offer a Ticket or Guestlist place for resale otherwise than in accordance with these Conditions.

19. If a Ticket Purchaser can no longer attend the Event, the Ticket Purchaser may use the Ticketmaster Ticket Exchange to either (i) sell his/her Ticket to another genuine fan at a price equal to or lower than the price originally paid by the Ticket Purchaser (including the booking fee, restoration levy and processing fee); or (ii) transfer the Ticket to a person known to the Ticket Purchaser personally for free, in each case in accordance with the conditions of the Official Ticket Agent(s) and on the basis that the sale, transfer or disposal must be made strictly subject to these Conditions (and the transferee’s acceptance thereof) which shall be binding upon the transferee in full as if the transferee was the original Ticket Purchaser.

20. If more than one Ticket is issued to a Ticket Purchaser, then unless the Ticket Purchaser can no longer attend the Event, the Ticket Purchaser must retain one Ticket for his/her personal use. Any remaining Tickets may only be sold or transferred in accordance with paragraph 19 above or used by a natural person who is known to the Ticket Purchaser personally (and who did not become known to the Ticket Purchaser through the sale, transfer or disposal of the Ticket) and who is intended to accompany the Ticket Purchaser to the Event and subject to the following conditions: (a) the sale, transfer or disposal of any such Tickets must not be for a value greater than the face value of the Ticket; (b) the Ticket must not be offered publicly (including on any website) whether for sale, as a gift or donation or any other means of transfer; and (c) the sale, transfer or disposal must be made strictly subject to these Conditions (and the transferee’s acceptance thereof) which shall be binding upon the transferee in full as if the transferee was the Ticket Purchaser, save only that such transferee shall have no right to transfer the Ticket under this paragraph 20 nor any right to a refund under paragraph 17.

21. If more than one guestlist place is issued to a Winner, the Winner must use one of the Guestlist places themselves and may allocate the other Guestlist place(s) to people who are known to the Winner personally (and who did not become known to the Winner through the sale, transfer or disposal of the Guestlist place(s)) and who will accompany the Winner to the Event. The Winner must submit the names of all Guests to the Promoter in advance of the Event.

22. Notwithstanding paragraph 19, 20 and 21 above, it is an essential condition of the issuance of each and every Ticket, Guestlist place and the right of admission to the Venue that, the Ticket or Guestlist place must not be: (a) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating a third party’s business; (b) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in relation to any promotional or commercial purpose (including any competition, advertising, promotion, auction or as a prize in any competition or sweepstake) or to enhance the demand for any other goods or services; or (c) transferred or otherwise disposed of to any person who agrees to buy any good(s) or service(s) in return for the Ticket or Guestlist place; and/or (d) combined with any other good(s) or service(s) (including as part of any hospitality, accommodation or travel package or service), in each case without our prior written approval.

23. Any Ticket or Guestlist place offered for sale, sold, transferred and or disposed of in breach of paragraphs 18, 19, 20, 21 or 22 of these Conditions may be cancelled and any person seeking to use the Ticket or Guestlist place may be refused admission to or be evicted from the Venue without refund or compensation and may also be liable to legal action, even if the Ticket Holder did not have prior notice of these Conditions or the breach thereof.

Media & Recordings

24. Each Guest attending the Event acknowledges that he/she is likely to be filmed, recorded and/or photographed and that the Promoter might focus on individual member(s) of the audience; and the resulting content may be publicly disseminated and/or live streamed across a range of media (including but not limited to social media), by the Promoter, the event sponsor (Skoda) and/or the Venue Owner for the legitimate interest of promotional purposes. For more information on how to exercise your rights, please see our Privacy Policy or email privacy@global.com.

25. CCTV and film cameras may be present at the Venue for the prevention of crime.

26. Guests must not bring into (or use within) the Venue any equipment which is capable of recording or transmitting (by digital or other means) any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data in relation to the Event or any aspect of it, except for mobile phones and small cameras used for personal and private purposes only. Unauthorised photography or use of recording equipment is prohibited. Guests assign the future copyright in any photographs, films or recordings that they make at the Venue in breach of this prohibition to the Promoter.

General

27. Warning– prolonged exposure to loud music can cause damage to your hearing. We strongly recommend that all attendees take any precautions they deem necessary.

28. The Venue operate a Challenge 25 policy, so please bring photographic proof of identity to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol.

29. We take the needs of Guests who are disabled or have other access requirements very seriously and actively encourage people of all abilities to attend the Event. If you have access requirements, you must specify such requirements and/or adjustments by emailing access@o2apollomanchester.co.uk in advance of the Event or when you enter the competition (as applicable).

30. Should you experience any problems while in the Venue, please contact the nearest steward as every effort can be made to resolve the issue prior to, or during the Event.

31. If you have any complaints about your ability to view any of the performances or the sound reproduction, please inform one of our representatives at the Event as it is harder to deal with such complaints after the Event.

32. Nothing in these Conditions seeks to exclude our liability or that of the Venue Owner for death or personal injury caused by our/its negligence, fraud or other type of liability which cannot be excluded or limited by law. Subject to the foregoing, neither we nor the Official Ticketing Agent(s) shall have any liability to (i) a Ticket Holder beyond the face value of the Ticket (plus booking fee, restoration levy and processing fee) and (ii) a Winner beyond the value of the Guestlist place(s). Neither we nor the Official Ticketing Agent(s) shall be responsible for any indirect losses or damages including, but not limited to, loss of enjoyment, goodwill and/or travel or accommodation expenses. Guests are responsible for their own personal property brought into the Venue.

33. Whilst all efforts have been made to prevent the spread of infectious diseases including Covid-19, you acknowledge that it is not possible to guarantee that the Venue is completely free of infectious diseases and that all risks associated with infectious diseases cannot be fully eliminated. Subject to paragraph 32, you acknowledge and agree that you are entering the Venue entirely at your own risk. You agree to waive, release and discharge us from and against any and all claims or liabilities of any kind which you may have against us that arise out of or relate to your attendance at the Event and infectious diseases including Covid-19, save where such claims or liabilities relate to death or personal injury and are caused by our negligence.

34. We may collect and process your personal data in a variety of ways, for more information about how we do this, please see our Privacy Policy.

35. If any provision of these Conditions is declared void, ineffective or unenforceable, that provision shall be severed to the extent necessary and the remainder of these Conditions shall remain in effect as if such provision had not been included and the validity and the remaining Conditions shall not be impaired.

36. Any person (other than us, the Official Ticketing Agent and the Venue Owner) not party to these Conditions shall have no rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

37. These Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with English law, and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

38. When used in these Conditions, the following capitalised terms shall have the following meanings:

Conditions means these terms and conditions, the Competition T&Cs and the Venue Rules which are incorporated into these Conditions by reference, together with any amendments or updates to the same issued by or on our behalf from time to time;

Covid Guidelines means the set of guidelines for preventing the spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19, which have been produced by the Venue in accordance with government guidelines;

Guest(s)means Winner(s) and Ticketholder(s);

Guestlistmeans the guestlist for the Event operated by Promoter;

Official Ticketing Agent(s) means the official appointed ticket agent for the Event, being Ticketmaster UK Limited acting as the Venue box office’s agent;

Ticket Purchaser means the individual who has purchased a Ticket or Tickets through the Event’s Official Ticketing Agent(s);

Ticket Holder means any individual possessing, holding or using a Ticket, including (without limitation) the Ticket Purchaser or any person to whom the Ticket was issued or transferred;

Ticket means any ticket (whether a hard copy ticket or an e-ticket) evidencing a personal revocable licence from us for an individual to attend the Event and the Venue in accordance with the details indicated thereon;

Venue Owner means Academy Music Group Limited, the owner and/or operator of the Venue;

Winner means the individual who has entered the Promoter’s competition and won a Guestlist place(s) for the Event;

Wristband means any valid wristband given to a Ticket Holder in exchange for their Ticket at the Event.