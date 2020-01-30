Terms and conditions: Prize Dump on Your Doorstep II

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on The Chris Moyles Show.

“Prize Dump on Your Doorstep II” on Radio X, 30th January 2020

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the “Prize Dump on your Doorstep” radio competition (the “Competition”) which will run on Thursday 30th January 2020 (the “Duration”) on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).



2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to answer a question as directed by the presenter(s) on-air.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with the word VAN followed by their answer to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”) within the opening and closing times of the Competition. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the competition will be given on-air by the presenter(s). If listeners text after the closing time, they will not be entered into the Competition draw but they may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text messages to and/or from us.

6. On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive two additional entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again.

7. After the closing time, one entry will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period. If the selected entry text doesn’t have the correct answer, another entry will be selected at random in its place until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected. This Entrant will be called back and will be the winner.

8. Misspelt answers may be accepted, at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.

9. All randomly-selected Entrants may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded then played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call, is unable to continue the call for any reason, if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during these calls and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

Eligibility:

10. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

11. Entrants can enter the competition a maximum of 20 times (excluding any free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

Prize:

12. One Entrant will win the following:

1 x LG 50” 4K TV

1 x Apple iPhone 11, 64GB

1 x PS4 500GB Console + 2 Games

1 x Amazon Echo Show 5

1 x GoPro Hero 7 Silver Action Camera

1 x Lenovo Ideapad 120S 14” Laptop

1 x Dyson Hairdryer

1 x Apple Watch Series 5, 40mm Sports Band

1 x 46L Drinks Fridge

1 x Kitchenaid Stand Mixer

1 x Case of Prosecco (6 bottles)



13. The prize is non-transferrable, and there is no cash alternative.

14. Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time.

15. The winner must submit an address for delivery of all prizes. Delivery will be attempted to this address between 9am on Thursday 30th January and 9am on Friday 31st January 2020. Global is not responsible for any delays to this delivery time due to unforeseen circumstances.

16. Global reserves the right to substitute the van driver if required by Global.

Publicity and Identity of Winners:

17. If you win the prize, you agree that we may publish your full name, town or area of residence and image indefinitely on our radio station website radiox.co.uk and/or on Radio X’s social media channels.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 Leicester Square, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.