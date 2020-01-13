Make January Great Again w/c 13 January: terms and conditions

Terms and conditions for the competitions running on Radio X this week.

“Make January Great Again – win £2,020” on Radio X, January 2020

Rules:

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the “Make January Great Again - win £2,020” radio competition (the “Competition”) which will run from 13th – 17th January 2020 (the “Duration”) on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3) To enter the competition, an Entrant must listen on FM or DAB and identify and text in when they hear two songs by one artist in a row as directed on-air by the presenter(s).

4) For the avoidance of doubt, the sequence of two consecutive songs by the same artist (the “Sequence”) may include a spoken presenter link and/or a piece of Radio X station production in between songs. A Sequence does not include an advertisement, short clip, extract or background music.

5) The songs of the Sequence, as directed on-air by the presenter(s), must both be played on-air in full. The definition of ‘in full’ includes standard “Radio X edits” of songs.

6) An Entrant must send a text message with the keyword WIN as directed by the presenter(s) on-air to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

7) Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message.

8) Entrants must text in during the length of the 2nd song in the Sequence. If Entrants text either before the start or after the end of the 2nd song they will not be entered into the Competition but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by an Entrant’s mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

9) On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional two entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that if they respond to this offer, the text lines for the Competition round are still open when they do so.

10) Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the entries during that round. If the selected entry is eligible and sent at the correct time (i.e. during the 2nd song in the Sequence), the Entrant will be called back and declared the winner. If the entry is ineligible or was not sent at the correct time, another entry will be selected and declared the winner.

11) All winning Entrants may be required to talk to the presenter/s either live on air, or a call may be recorded with the presenter/s and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final.

12) The number of rounds played each day is flexible and will be decided at the discretion of Global. There will be a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 4 competition rounds each weekday. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. Global reserves the right to take the Competition off air at any time if programming output requires it.

13) For the avoidance of doubt, each competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

14) The selected artist required to be identified by listeners to enter may change at any time at the discretion of Global and will be announced on-air by the presenter(s).

15) Players and Winners may be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of Global. By entering this competition, you agree that Radio X may use your name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of your contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Eligibility:

16) Entrants must be aged 18 years or over.

17) An Entrant can enter up to 20 times each day (excluding free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

18) Entrants must have a bank account as the cash prize will be paid by cheque or by BACS transfer.

19) If an Entrant is announced as a winner on air but is later found to be ineligible, another winner may be selected in their place.

Prize:

20) The prize available in each round is £2,020

21) Cash prizes will be paid by cheque or by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

22) We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to the winner’s bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system. Each winner will be required to provide us with all the bank details and other information that we require, via the online form sent to them by SMS in order for us to process the transfer. Otherwise, the prize money will be paid by cheque, the process for which could also take up to 28 days.

23) For rounds in which the presenter(s) state on air that prize money will be paid to winners by a specified date, winners must be able to provide us all the bank details and other information that we require, via the online form sent to them by SMS, before 10am on the specified date. Otherwise, there may be a delay in the payment.

24) Prizes are non-transferable, and no alternative is available.

25) Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time.