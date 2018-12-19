Kendal Calling NYE party Terms & Conditions

Terms and conditions for Kendal Calling's New Year's Eve party in Manchester.

Kendal Calling New Years Eve on Radio X, Dec 2018

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/ of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to Kendal Calling New Years Eve on Radio X competition (the “Competition") which will run on 18th December 2018 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”) as instructed on air. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The Text Message Line will open and close as instructed by the presenter on air.

4. The winner will be picked at random from all entries received.

Eligibility:

5. Winners need to be aged 18 & over.

6. Multiple entry is not permitted

Prize:

7. 1 pair of Tickets to the Kendal Calling NYE Party on 31st December plus 1 night accommodation in Hotel Football with Breakfast included plus £100.

8. No cash or alternative prize.

9. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

10. Entrants must provide valid contact details.

