Radio X Foals Special Vinyl Edition LP Competition, March 2019

Terms and conditions currently running on RadioX.co.uk.

RULES

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.radiox.co.uk/terms-conditions (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”)) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Foals Special Vinyl Edition LP’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 11.3.19 to 2.4.19 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3) To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to https://campaign.radiox.co.uk/radiox-everything-not-saved-will-be-lost-part-1-signed-vinyl-collectors-edition-march19, answer a question and register their details. Online entry will open at 00:01 on 11.3.19 and close at 23:59 on 2.4.19.

4) One Entrant will be selected at random from all correct entries received and shall be deemed the Winner on 3.4.19.

5) The Winner will be notified within 2 working days of the closing date by email. In the circumstance that the Winner does not claim the prize within 5 working days, Global reserves the right to select a new Winner at random as per the process above.

Eligibility:

6) Entrants must be a resident of the UK or Isle of Man and aged 18 or over.

7) Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

8) One Entrant will win:

• A Signed Vinyl Collector's Edition of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 1

9) The Prize is non-transferrable and there is no cash alternative.

10) Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion