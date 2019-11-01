Terms and conditions: Dad Joke Of The Year Award 2019

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on Radio X.

The Dad Joke Awards 2019 on Radio X, October 2019

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘The Dad Joke Awards 2019’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 2nd November 2019 08:00 to 1st December 2019 13:00 on Radio X.

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to radioX.co.uk, submit their best ‘dad joke’ and register their details.

4. Entrants must fill out the online form at RadioX.co.uk with their entry. Online entry will be open from 08:00 on Saturday 2nd November 2019 until 17:00 on Friday 8th November 2019.

5. Stage 1: All eligible entries will be reviewed and judged by the producer who will select a shortlist of 10 entries based on the following criteria; i) funniest, ii) most entertaining and iii) original.

6. Stage 2: The shortlist of 10 entries will be listed online and voted on by the public. Voting will commence at 11:00 on Sunday 10th November 2019.

7. Stage 3: Online voting will close at 17:00 on Friday 29th November 2019. The winner of Dad Joke of The Year 2019 will be announced live on air on Sunday 1st December 2019. The winner will be required to speak to the presenter live on air. In the event of a tie, the producer’s choice will be final.

Exclusions

8. Jokes of a vulgar or offensive nature will not be considered and will be excluded from the competition.

Eligibility

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

10. Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 10 entries; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Competition. Each Entrant will only have one joke featured in the final 10. The joke which features in the final 10 is at the discretion of the producer.

Prize

11. Once announced on air, the winner will be presented with a statue-style trophy, not exceeding a value of £30. This will be posted to them, securely packaged with recorded delivery.

12. In the event of the trophy sustaining damage in transit, Global accepts no responsibility.

13. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.