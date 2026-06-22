The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2026 Terms and Conditions

The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast logo 2026. Picture: Radio X

Terms and conditions for downloading the 2026 Chris Moyles Show Pubcast.

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The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2026 on Radio X, June-July 2026 – Specific Rules



The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2026 promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global Charities (as defined in the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 22nd June 2026 until Sunday 5th July 2026 on Radio X. Global Charities is the Promoter.



The Merchant (‘Merchant’) providing the Controlled Premium Rate Services used within this Promotion is Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.



IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.



Details of the Promotion

To enter the Promotion, you must send a text message with the keyword PUB5, PUB10, PUB20, PUB30 or PUB40 to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”).



The Text Message Line will open at 06:00 on Monday 22nd June 2026 and close at 23:59 on Sunday 5th July 2026. Entries received before or after this time will not receive the link to the Pubcast and no donation will be charged.



We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.



Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.



After entering the Promotion, you will receive a bounce back text message informing you that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £5 for PUB5, £10 for PUB10, £20 for PUB20, £30 for PUB30 or £40 for PUB40 will be taken automatically, unless you text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £5/£10/£20/£30/£40 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Promotion and will be applied to your phone bill as a one-off charge. You will not incur any further charges unless you engage with the service again by sending another text message to us. 100% of donations given by text will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.



For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to receive the Pubcast. Cancelling the donation will not affect your ability to access the Pubcast. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £5/£10/£20/£30/£40 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still receive the Pubcast.



After entering the Promotion, you will receive a bounceback containing a link (the Pubcast Link) to the Pubcast. Via this link you can access the Pubcast via Global Player or by downloading an audio file. You can also stream an edited highlights video.



The Pubcast Link will only be available until the close date at 23:59 on Sunday 5th July 2026. In order to keep the Pubcast you must download the Pubcast audio file before the close date.

Eligibility



The Promotion is only open to those with a registered UK mobile.



Entrants must be aged 18 and over.



For users unable to use their mobile to donate and download the Pubcast you may purchase the Pubcast for £5 (net proceeds, at least £3.80 per purchase), £10 (net proceeds, at least £7.86 per purchase, go to Global’s Make Some Noise), £20 (net proceeds, at least £16.19 per purchase), £30 (net proceeds, at least £24.38 per purchase) or £40 (net proceeds, at least £31.77 per purchase) via the following link: https://globalsmakesomenoise.myshopify.com/collections/radio-x.

For Shopify store purchases, the Pubcast content and streaming link will be received as a digital product download to a hidden webpage containing the Pubcast.



Premium Rate Services



Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA (the ‘Merchant’) provides the Controlled Premium Rate Service used within this Promotion. For all enquiries in connection with this Promotion please contact Global’s customer support team: https://global.com/contact/.



You can find Global’s policies on how we handle customer enquiries and complaints in relation to Controlled Premium Rate Services here.

Data Protection



Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.



By entering a Promotion, any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you permission to provide us with their personal data.



We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the UK and EEA for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where this occurs, we will ensure that such transfers are carried out in accordance with applicable data protection laws.



You can exercise your data protection rights, including your right to request the erasure of your personal data by contacting privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.



