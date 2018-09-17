T&Cs: Arctic Monkeys Sheffield Tickets Giveaway 17 September

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on Radio X.

Arctic Monkeys Ticket Giveaway on Radio X, 17th September

RULES

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Arctic Monkeys Ticket Giveaway’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on 17th September 2018 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword given out on air when they hear the cue to call to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

If you text before the text message line is open or after it is closed, you may still be charged. If an entrant texts before or after the outlined entry window you will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay delivery of your text message to us.

From all valid entries, one person will be randomly selected and be bought to air. The on-air producer’s decision is final.

All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation will be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over or cannot continue the call for any reason the call may be terminated, and another Entrant selected at random. This process will continue on each day of the competition until a winner is confirmed.

Eligibility:

Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

1 x pair of tickets to see Arctic Monkeys at Sheffield FlyDSA on Wednesday 19th September.

Prize Terms and conditions:

Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.