Everyone’s talking about this amazing Yonaka live session

The Brighton band are one of our Great X-Pectations, tipped for big things in 2019. Watch them play a superb session at Radio X’s studios.

Meet Yonaka - the Brighton quartet who we’re tipping for major things in 2019. Watch them play their current hit Creature at the Radio X studios in London’s Leicester Square right here.

Who are Yonaka?

Formed in 2015, Yonaka are Theresa Jarvis on vocals, George Edwards on guitar, Alex Crosby on bass and Robert Mason on drums.

What sort of music do Yonaka play?

The band’s sound is a heady mix of indie rock, metal, hip-hop beats and pop. Theresa Jarvis told NME: “We’re aiming seriously big, the biggest. We want to make a proper living from music and it’s like the only thing any of us can do. It’s the only way.”

Which songs have Yonaka released?

The Yonaka discography looks like this to date:

Ignorance (March 2016)

Drongo (November 2016)

Wouldn’t Wanna Be Ya (May 2017)

Heavy EP (October 2017)

Bubblegum / Run / All In My Head / Gods And Lovers / Heavy

F.W.T.B. (May 2018)

Teach Me To Fight EP (August 2018)

Waves / Teach Me To Fight / Wish You Were Somebody

Creature EP (November 2018)

Own Worst Enemy / Creature / Death By Love / She’s Not There

Which artists have Yonaka played with?

The band supported Bring Me The Horizon on their UK tour in November 2018, as well as slots at Reading and Leeds, Kendal Calling, Boadmasters and Pukkelpop festivals across the summer.

Yonaka perform live at Roskilde Festival in 2018. Picture: Avalon/PYMCA/Gonzales Photo/Christian Hjorth/UIG via Getty Images

When can I see Yonaka live?

Yonaka join Jade Bird and Ten Tonnes at Radio X’s Great X-Pectations LIVE show at London’s Garage on 29 January. They also have slots at the Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington on 25 and 26 May and All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park on 31 May.