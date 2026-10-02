Steve Jones joins Radio X for new Sunday show!

Steve Jones will join Radio X for a new Sunday morning show. Picture: Global/Radio X

The presenter and T4 royalty will be joining the likes of Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan on the station with a brand new show.

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Renowned broadcaster and presenter Steve Jones is joining Radio X, alongside the likes of Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan on the schedule.

Iconic T4 royalty, Steve will present Sunday mornings between 8am and 11am, starting on Sunday 4th October.

Known for his Welsh charm and natural ability to connect with audiences, Steve will bring his own distinctive energy to Radio X, alongside the station’s unrivalled mix of indie, rock and alternative anthems.

Ahead of his upcoming show, Steve said: “I’ve been listening to Radio X since day 1 because it’s got the trifecta that all radio stations aim for. Great presenters, great music, and fantastic listeners. I am beyond thrilled to enter the fray. Can’t wait to get started on Sunday mornings…unless this is all a fevered cheese dream of course.”

Steve Jones will kick off his new show on Sunday 4th October. Picture: Radio X

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, added: “Steve is a fantastic addition to Radio X. He’s an accomplished broadcaster with a real passion for music, and his humour and personality make him a perfect fit for the station. We’re delighted to welcome him to the Radio X family.”

Listen to Radio X across the UK on FM, DAB digital radio, on Global Player, the official Radio X app, on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.

Radio X Plus is for fans who want to get into even more music! Picture: Radio X

Radio X has launched a new ad-free* subscription service, Radio X Plus!

Enjoy all the Radio X shows featuring your favourite presenters without the ad breaks* and with even more great music, across Radio X and our sister stations - Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled - whether you’re listening to live radio, Replay or Catch-Up.

In addition to ad-free* listening, Radio X Plus subscribers save 15% in the official Radio X merch store, enjoy priority access to events and receive an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter for a sneak peek behind the scenes at Radio X. You'll also get entries into our competitions every week, such as Cash Call.

*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.

Subscribe to Radio X Plus now at Global Player