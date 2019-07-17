John Kennedy marks 20 years of X-Posure with Summer Party

John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

The Radio X legend will celebrate two decades of his new music show with an all-dayer featuring Mystery Jets, Temples and more.

John Kennedy is to host the X-Posure Summer Party on Saturday 17 August - an all-day, multi-venue, free entry event which celebrates twenty years of John’s new music show on Radio X.

The event takes place at London’s Flat Iron Square, in association with Camden Town Brewery, and will bring ten live acts to SE1, along with a host of big-name live interviews hosted by John himself. The events will make full use of Flat Iron Square’s three on-site venues; Omeara, the Outdoor Garden Stage, and APRES.

X-Posure Summer Party 2019. Picture: Press/Radio X

As one of Britain’s long-standing bastions of new music, John has rarely missed a beat in unearthing the best new artists ready to break, and introducing them to a loyal audience who trust his voice, experience, and passion in bringing them to the world’s attention.

With live music on the day coming from Mystery Jets, Temples, APRE, Babeheaven, Brooke Bentham, Calva Louise, Marthagunn, Mosa Wild, Somebody’s Child, and The Mysterines, it’s a fine example of some established names and fresh breaking talent that John has been championing since these artists’ very first introductory steps.

Over at the APRES stage, John will be in conversation with the likes of the omnipresent Felix White from The Maccabees, Ed Lay and Russell Leetch from Editors, and Dan Le Sac & Scroobius Pip who all surely owe a certain degree of thanks to John for his initial and long-standing support of their music through the years.

Once the live music concludes, John will take to the decks for a DJ set in Omeara until the early hours of Sunday morning.