James Acaster has the perfect advice for quitting social media!

The comedian's new self-help book will "turn your life around", he tells Toby Tarrant

Toby Tarrant was joined by comedian James Acaster on the show today (18th August) to talk about his remarkable self-help book.

Titled James Acaster's Guide To Quitting Social Media, Being The Best You Can Be And Saving Yourself From Loneliness Vol 1, he claims that "I can turn your life around just by following my simple steps!"

It's not as simple as just binning off your Instagram or Twitter account, he claims: "All those things you used to get from social media, you need to find replacements for them in the real world. There's a lot you're gonna have to do, and you're gonna have to follow my advice in order to do it!"

Watch the full interview here as James gives Toby some sage advice on how to fill the huge void left by social media - and bear in mind, this is only Volume 1.

"I'll continue to pump out the volumes as long as people continue to have pitiful existences," he assures us.

James Acaster's Guide To Quitting Social Media is out now.

