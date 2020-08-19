Toby Tarrant is in love with this chocolate snow story

Toby came across this story from a Swiss town and it's got him feeling amazing.

Not since Charlie and The Chocolate Factory or Tay Zonday's YouTube banger Chocolate Rain, has the subject of chocolate spread quite so much joy.

But when the residents of a Swiss town of Olten woke up to find the confectionary had snowed all over their cars and streets, Toby Tarrant just had to give it some attention.

The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed that a defect in the cooling ventilation system for a line for roasted “cocoa nibs” caused a layer of crushed cocoa to be dusted closeby.

Now, that's the kind of snow storm we can get behind! The only question remains... did anyone lick it?

Watch Toby get excited about the mouth-watering story in our video above.

