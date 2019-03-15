VIDEO: Johnny Vaughan & The Templetones sing Sunta Is A Punk Rocker

Watch Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 Thang's cover of The Ramones' Sheena Is A Punk Rocker in ode to Sunta Templeton.

Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 thing have turned their attentions to the music biz in a bid to make it on to the Radio X playlist.

And what better way to do that than by starting your own band and covering punk classics?

Inspired by Sunta Templeton's love of music, Johnny Vaughan joined forces with Gave "the wood man" Woods, Joe Attewell, Producer Vin and Big Si to create The Templetones and sing SUNTA Is A Punk Rocker.

Watch their twist on The Ramones classic in our video above.

Johnny Vaughan and The Templetones sing Sunta Is A Punk Rocker. Picture: Radio X

If that wasn't enough to whet your whistle, stay tuned to Radio X where Johnny Vaughan will be learning just what it takes to be a frontman.

When Tough John's not busy being a rockstar, he can be found stroking puppies.

Find out why in our video:

READ MORE: Johnny Vaughan pays tribute to the late Prodigy frontman, "thoughtful" Keith Flint

READ MORE: Johnny Vaughan's 4-17 Thang celebrates 150 pet towns in the form of song: