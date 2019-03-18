WATCH: Johnny Vaughan's motivational speech is JUST what you need

This week the 4-7 Thang fills in for The Chris Moyles Show, which means Johnny has to get up a LOT earlier in the morning. He's found the perfect motivation though.

Johnny Vaughan is doing the breakfast show this week and he has the perfect way to beat away the Monday blues.

Do you absolutely HATE getting up in the morning? Then fear not, because the 4-7 thang has your back.

Watch Johnny Vaughan give his fail-safe method of getting you up and motivated on a Monday.

We don't know about you, but it's really making us want to soar like an eagle.

Listen to Johnny Vaughan on Radio X this week from 6.30am-10am.

