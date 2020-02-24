Vote for Johnny Vaughan's Rubbish Photographer Of The Year

Johnny Vaughan's very own Rubbish Photo. Picture: Johnny Vaughan

Have your say in the photography competition everyone's talking about.

Johnny launched his Rubbish Photographer Of The Year after noticing you couldn’t open a newspaper without seeing some sort of photography competition. Wildlife Photographer of The Year, Landscape Photographer of The Year, Architectural, Historical, Fashion, Sports, Aerial... the list goes on.

He thought it's easy to take a stunning photo of something that’s inherently beautiful. What's more challenging is to take an award-winning photo of something as mundane and grubby as a dustbin - it could be any type of bin, as long as it's captured in a beautiful way.

You can see Johnny's own attempt at the top of the page.

Hundreds of you sent in your Rubbish Photos and, after hours of deliberating, the team have shortlisted their finalists. Now, it's up to you to pick the 4 till 7 Thang's Rubbish Photographer Of The Year 2020 in a public vote.

Take a browse through our finalists and once you're done, have your say.

A: Will Hughes. Picture: Will Hughes

B: Stuart Banks. Picture: Stuart Banks

C: Si Root. Picture: Si Root

D: Rob Jones. Picture: Rob Jones

E: Mark Mosley. Picture: Mark Mosley

F: Luke Beecroft. Picture: Luke Beecroft

G: Jesse Lawrence. Picture: Jesse Lawrence

H: Dan Sloman. Picture: Dan Sloman

I: Claire Rice. Picture: Claire Rice

J: Emma Parmiter. Picture: Emma Parmiter

K: Paul Beatty. Picture: Paul Beatty

L: Mat Francis. Picture: Mat Francis

Vote here for your favourite Rubbish Photo Of The Year 2020!