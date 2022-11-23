Watch the draw in Johnny Vaughan's Guitar Cup

For the next four weeks, there is one tournament SO big you’re not going to be able to avoid it.

It’s the game with a beautiful name, played for the love of music... not for the love of money.

Ladies and gentlemen, let us introduce you to... JOHNNY VAUGHAN'S GUITAR CUP!

From Monday 28th November until Friday 16th December, The 4-7 Thang will be pitting the last 32 years against each other in a bid to find Radio X’s best year of music.

Johnny and Gav with THE Guitar Cup - and the full list of fixtures for this knock-out tournament. Picture: Radio X

In a knock-out style competition to be conducted on Twitter, each year will be represented by its biggest Radio X anthems and you decide which one progresses through the competition.

Having already whittled down 32 years - from 1990 to 2021 - down to a mere 16 finalists, here are the matches, as drawn by Johnny Vaughan and Gavin "The Woodman" Woods in a high-profile ceremony, conducted here at Radio X Towers. You can watch the entire process in the video above.

Here are the round for the Johnny Vaughan Guitar Cup. Picture: Radio X

The first match kicks off on Monday 28th November on Radio X's Twitter

Who will win the biggest prize for years...of music? Well, we’ve not got long to wait now.