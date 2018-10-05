VIDEO: Watch Johnny Vaughan & Toby Tarrant On Pointless Celebrities

Find out when you can watch the Radio X DJs appear on the quiz show for Global's Make Some Noise charity.

Johnny Vaughan and Toby Tarrant appeared on Pointless Celebrities for Global's Make Some Noise charity and as you might guess, things got very lively.

The celebrity edition of the BBC quiz show - which sees stars battle it out to get the most pointless answers - saw the Radio X DJs battle it out against other presenters in the biz.

We can't tell you how far they got, but we can show you this clip where Johnny gets a little help from the crowd to clap down this belter of an answer.

Watch it above, courtesy of BBC One.

Watch Johnny and Toby on Pointless Celebrities this Saturday (6 October) from from 5.40pm.

If you think that's impressive, find out what happened when Pippa faced her BIGGEST fear on Make Some Noise Day this Friday (5 October).

What a trooper!

Global’s Make Some Noise Day follows months of fundraising which has seen Global presenters take on their most gruelling challenges yet.

Classic FM’s Aled Jones faced his fear of flying with white-knuckle wing walk challenge, living out his hit ‘Walking in the Air’ at more than 6,500ft and speeds of 130mph.

Heart West Midlands’ Ed James scaled Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike this week.Across the country schools and workplaces will be dressing loud.It’s not too late to get involved!

