VIDEO: This puppy who stole Johnny Vaughan's heart will make your day

Watch the Radio X DJ explain how buying his mum a puppy almost broke his heart!

This week saw Johnny Vaughan reveal he'd bought his mother a Jack Russell puppy, which made her very happy.

The only issue is he fell in love with little King Alfonso on the way to his mum's house, breaking his own heart in the process!

Watch our video above to find out what they got up to.

