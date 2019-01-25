VIDEO: Johnny Vaughan pranks Little Si in Rugby

Find out what happened when the earnest producer travelled all the way to Rugby for the 150th edition of The Johnny Vaughan 4-7 thang's Pet Town feature.

Little Si went on a very special journey to Rugby this week to celebrate Johnny Vaughan 4-7 Thang's 150th ever Pet Town!

Delighted with what was about to be his on-location report, and standing in front of a shop which was helpfully called "Rugby," Si began to speak to Johnny and the team back at Radio X HQ.

Little Si gets pranked by Johnny Vaughan live on air. Picture: Radio X

Unfortunately the team ran into some technical difficulties back in the studio and they couldn't quite hear him in their cans!

Watch our video above to see Johnny and the team prank poor Little Si.

That was worth every penny!

