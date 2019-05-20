VIDEO: Johnny Vaughan's OAP aqua park is an absolute winner

The 4-7 Thang discussed the human car wash inventor during their morning shift, which had Johnny thinking about a lingering idea he's had...

Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 Thang have been taking over the morning shift recently, and last week, talk turned to a human car wash complete with a rotating brush.

And of course, because no ideas are new ideas... Johnny revealed his life-long dream to create a very gentle, low-key aqua park at old people's homes.

He does reckon there'll still be an issue with their "blushed crevices" though...

Watch our video to see his vision come to life.

Where do we sign up?

