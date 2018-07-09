VIDEO: Johnny Vaughan’s Impression Of Glenn Hoddle Is Hilarious

9 July 2018, 13:56

VIDEO: JV and The Woodman discuss the mind-reading abilities of the former England manager…

You can’t have escaped the TV football punditry of the former England manager Glenn Hoddle during the World Cup.

Johnny Vaughan and Gavin Woods have got Hoddle’s mannerisms down to a tee - and Hoddle's ability to jump into the minds of the players.

“What is he, clairvoyant?” asks Johnny.

Watch the video - they’re spot on!

