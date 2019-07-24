VIDEO: Johnny Vaughan's Boris Johnson story is amazing

The Radio X presenter has recalled his time hanging out with the new UK Prime Minister, and how he was forced to stand in for him.

This week brought the news that Boris Johnson was set to become our new Prime Minister, which reminded Johnny Vaughan of an encounter he had with the politician.

Back when Boris was just the Mayor of London and Johnny was at Capital, they happened to bump into each other at a members bar in Mayfair.

Despite having very different jobs, Boris somehow managed to ask Johnny to fill in for him.

Watch our video to find out how on earth Johnny Vaughan ended up handling the American ambassador.

