VIDEO: Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang celebrates 150 Pet Towns with a song

The 4 till 7 Thang have adopted over 150 pet towns so far. Hear team try to sing all of them in under two minutes.

Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 Thang have busily been adopting pet towns all over the place.

Whether you live in Driffield or Wrexham, they've done their best to showcase your hometown live on-air.

In fact, they were so busy endorsing your local boozer, they almost forgot to mark the fact they'd adopted a whopping 150 pet towns... well, 155 to be exact!

There's definitely too many to mention, so instead Johnny, Gav "The Woodman" Woods, Dr. Sunta and Little Si tried to sing as many as they could in under two minutes.

See if they mention YOUR hometown in our special Pet Town singalong video above.

That epic song wasn't the only way they celebrated adopting over 150 Pet Towns, oh no!

Last month saw Little Si travel all the way to Rugby, just to get pranked in the most savage way ever!

