Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang to come live from Cardiff this Friday

30 June 2025, 17:49

JV and the 4-7 Thang team will be capturing the atmosphere in Cardiff on Friday
JV and the 4-7 Thang team will be capturing the atmosphere in Cardiff on Friday. Picture: Radio X

Radio X will be bringing the atmosphere from the Welsh capital to the rest of the country, right before the very first Oasis reunion show - and you can watch and listen LIVE on Global Player!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Johnny Vaughan's drivetime show is to broadcast from Cardiff the day of the very first Oasis reunion show this week. They're gonna be there so YOU'RE gonna be there!

The 4-7 Thang will be coming from a location right by the massive Principality Stadium in the centre of the Welsh capital on Friday 4th July to capture the vibe and the excitement in the run up to the biggest reunion in music history.

From 4pm, you'll be able to both hear and SEE Johnny and his team - Gavin "The Woodman" Woods, "Dr" Sunta Templeton, plus producers Vin and Harry - LIVE on Global Player, capturing the excitement in the City as the Gallagher brothers prepare to perform together on the same stage for the first time in 16 years.

We'll also have Radio X roving reporter and Cardiff native Polly James on hand to speak to fans about just how much the return of Oasis means to them.

There will be surprises, guests and all the usual 4-7 Thang features will be present and correct - there may even be a very special Friday Horn to mark the occasion of the Oasis reunion getting well and truly underway.

Johnny Vaughan’s 4-7 Thang will come live from Cardiff from 4pm on Friday 4th July – watch on Global Player here.

Polly James - she's also gonna be in Cardiff on the big day
Polly James - she's also gonna be in Cardiff on the big day. Picture: Radio X

