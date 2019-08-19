Johnny Vaughan to be joined by Liam Fray for live Manchester show

Johnny Vaughan Live! Picture: Radio X

Join Radio X in Manchester on Friday where Johnny Vaughan will be live with special guest Liam Fray…

All this week on Johnny Vaughan’s 4Til7 Thang on Radio X, the team are celebrating the Great British Pub… by sending Little Si on his very own Legendary Pub Tour with Strongbow where he'll call at locals across the country.

Make sure you listen on Friday 23 August, because Johnny will be live with the 4Til7 Thang at Gorilla in Manchester and joined by special guest Liam Fray!

Liam Fray from Courteeners performs on stage in 2019. Picture: Rob Ball/WireImage/Getty Images

The Courteeners frontman will be performing a special acoustic set alongside the live broadcast of the Johnny Vaughan show - and it’s totally free!

Just head down to Gorilla on Whitworth Street from 3pm. It’s free to enter, but there is a limited capacity so entry will be first come first served up to 250 people. You must be aged 18 years old to enter.