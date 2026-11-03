Bloomin’ Legends announces first ever mini-series

Bloomin' Legends World War II: The Impossible Missions. Picture: Global Player

By Jenny Mensah

Blooming Legends - World War II: The Impossible Missions is a six-part mini-series uncovering some of the greatest people and stories you've never heard.

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Johnny Vaughan and Gavin Woods are on a World War II mission – to uncover some of the greatest people and stories that you may have never heard in their first ever mini-series. This isn’t Adolf Hitler, The Third Reich and Winston Churchill. This is the lesser-treaded ground of the moments that changed history forever

Bloomin Legends - World War II: The Impossible Missions is a mini-series on the audacious wartime operations that sounded too dangerous, or simply too unlikely, to succeed.

These are stories of small teams taking on enormous odds: high-risk raids, covert attacks and daring escapes that had a real impact on the war.

Episode 1 launches this Wednesday 4th November, with new episodes every Wednesday and Sunday.

Each episode delves into the actions of one Bloomin Impossible Mission that turned the tide of the war, featuring incredible bravery, meticulous planning and a mission where failure was never really an option.

From Operation Postmaster, where British commandos stole three Germans ships from right under their nose... simply by throwing them a party...

Or ‘The Ghost Army” where eleven hundred artists DUPED the Germans... with the help of inflatable tanks and magicians! These are the missions that prove truth really can be stranger and braver than fiction.

Bloomin' Legends World War II: The Impossible Missions. Picture: Global Player

The six-part series will also see five additional episodes added, exploring World War II hero suggestions from Johnny and Gav’s dedicated following, as well as some of the most random and crazy stories such as Wojtek the Bear - a Syrian brown bear who was officially enlisted as a private to help carry ammunition for the Polish army.

Watch Bloomin Legends World War II: The Impossible Missions from this Wednesday 4th November, with new episodes every Wednesday and Sunday.

Catch up on previous episodes of Blooming Legends below:

Did GHOSTS save the British Army in WWI?! | Bloomin’ Legends

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