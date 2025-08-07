Johnny Vaughan's 4-7Thang to come live from the pub this Friday!

Johnny Vaughan's Thang Live From The Pub. Picture: Radio X

TJ and the team will be broadcasting LIVE from The Anchor Bankside in London - and you'll be able to watch the whole show on Global Player!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Johnny Vaughan and his 4-7 Thang are set to come LIVE from their local Greene King pub this Friday, 8th August.

The team - JV, plus Gavin "The Woodman" Woods, "Dr" Sunta Templeton and producers Vin and Harry - will be broadcasting the entire show from The Anchor, Bankside in London between 4pm and 7pm. Find out more here.

There's going to be a very, very special musical guest and an even more special Friday Horn to signal the end of the working week and the start of the weekend.

Plus, expect a HUGE cash giveaway, and all the usual Thang Gang shenanigans.

There's only one thing better than a pub on a Friday night - and that's a pub on a Friday night with Johnny Vaughan and The 4 Til 7 Thang Gang!

Global Player gives you access to your favourite radio station 24/7 (Radio X, of course!), no matter where in the world you are… you can even take us on holiday with you!

Plus, enjoy the latest radio features including rewind, skip and pause live radio, watch exclusive videos featuring some of the biggest music stars and listen to a selection of curated playlists, expertly crafted by the team here at Radio X.

Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

Upgrade your listening experience with: