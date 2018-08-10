This Shameful Skiing Story Will Have You Cringing

What happens if you go to the toilet while wearing a hooded ski suit?

If you’re a fan of the Elis James and John Robins show on Radio X, then you’ll be familiar with John’s SHAME WELL - the moment where listeners get in touch with those toe-curling, cringeworthy tales of embarrassment, awkwardness and self-doubt.

Well, this week has seen an absolute classic.

The tale concerns skiing lessons, a “fit” instructor and a woman wearing a white ski suit whose trip to the toilet goes horribly wrong.

The words “You need to go back to the toilet” are used.

If you can watch this entire video without cringing, then you’re made of stronger stuff than us.

Oh GOD.