Win the final pair of tickets to Elis & John's live show

One last pair of tickets is up for grabs to the sold out show at London’s Comedy Store this Christmas.

Elis James and John Robins are to perform a special live show for Christmas. In John's words, “To celebrate not being sacked for 250 shows, we have decided to broadcast live from The Comedy Store on December 22nd 2018."

Elis & John: 250 Shows And Still Vibing… in support of Global’s Make Some Noise has sold out already, but we have one final pair of tickets up for grabs right here.

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word COMEDY to 83936.

Entries will be open from 1pm on Saturday 15th December, and close during the show. So keep it Radio X to enter. Keep your phone handy during the show, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part and available to attend the show in London on Saturday 22nd December.

Full terms and conditions can be found below.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X's very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you. More information is available at makesomenoise.com.

