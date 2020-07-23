WATCH: Matthew Crosby plays Betabet with Elis James

See the comedy pair welcome Elis James back to the Radio X studio. Can they beat him at his own game?

Last week Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby welcomed back a VERY special guest in Elis James!

The comedy pair loved catching up with the former Radio X presenter, but he was pretty miffed to find he'd been challenged to his own game of Betabet.

The task his time around was to guess the songs of The Beatles in alphabetical order, which seems pretty easy right? After all, Elis James is a pretty big fan of the band, calling them one of his "big three".

So did he reign victorious or crash and burn? Watch our video above to find out!

Matthew Crosby and Elis James play Betabet on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

