WATCH: Ed Gamble reacts to Love Island's Curtis Pritchard comparisons

The Radio X presenter, who hosts a show with Matthew Crosby on Sundays, reckons he looks nothing like the Love Island contestant.

Since Love Island returned to our screens, Ed Gamble has begun to notice a LOT of people getting in contact to tell him looks like one of the contestants.

Fans have been noticing the similarity between the Radio X presenter and contestant Curtis Pritchard, but Ed isn't buying it one bit...

The comedian might think he looks nothing like the Irish Dancing With The Stars pro and brother of Strictly's AJ Pritchard, but he has noticed a silver lining to all the Twitter mentions he's getting about it.

Watch our video above to see his rant.

Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby's show is on Sunday mornings from 8am-11am on Radio X.

Tune in for film reviews, sports news, phone-ins, excuses, puns, quizzes and an education in heavy metal. No, really.

Listen to their latest podcast episodes here:

Iain Stirling recently popped into Radio X HQ to talk all things Love Island and he was pretty convinced his friend and comedian was the spitting image of Curtis too!

Watch the show's narrator weigh in on the Ed Gamble, Curtis Pritchard debate below:

READ MORE: Why Liam Gallagher thinks Love Island is "where it's at"