Ed Gamble presents Radio X show in hiding as he films Celebrity Hunted

11 July 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 17:23

The comedian and Radio X DJ presented his show with Matt Crosby, while hiding in a top secret location as he takes part Celebrity Hunted with James Acaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Gamble is taking part in Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer special of Celebrity Hunted with James Acaster and he managed he co-presenting his Radio X show this week from hiding.

The comedian is usually on-air on Sundays with co-host Matthew Crosby, but this time he was a little tied up as he was taking part in the ultra tense surveillance show.

Not wanting to miss his shift, Ed literally phoned in to help present the show from a secret location using a burner phone, while publicly taunting the team of Hunters who were after him and his comedy pal.

While chatting live on-air, Ed repeatedly called the Hunters “thick” leading Chief hunter Lisa Theaker to call into the show to tell Ed what a terrible “fugitive” he was.

Watch our video and all the inevitable taunting that took place in our video above.

Listen to Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby on Radio X, Sundays 8am – 11am.

Catch up on the show on Global Player.

