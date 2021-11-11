Your Chris Moyles Show WhatsApp messages are something else

11 November 2021, 14:33

Radio X

By Radio X

Chris Moyles and the team asked fans to send in voice messages on the app and some of them are hysterical.

The Chris Moyles Show have some awesome listeners that go above and beyond the call of duty every time.

So when we ask you guys to send us your best WhatsApp messages, you of course deliver!

Watch Chris and the team listen to some of the most hilarious from some very dodgy sounding Collen Rooneys, Taron Egertons and more!

