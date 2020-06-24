WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts as the wrong jingle gets played out

24 June 2020, 15:24

Find out what happened when the Bullseye theme tune was accidentally played live on-air and find out who's to blame.

We've proved many times on The Chris Moyles Show that anything can happen when you broadcast live to the nation.

However, when the Bullseye theme tune randomly played out instead of the Radio X jingle, even Chris was surprised!

Watch our video above to find out how the tracks got mixed up and see Moyles' hilarious reaction above.

Chris Moyles reacts as the wrong jingle gets played out on Radio X
Chris Moyles reacts as the wrong jingle gets played out on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger & donkey Lulu in birthday video

That's not the only gaffe James has made recently, either.

Remind yourself of the time James left his mic on and got caught singing live on-air:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

