Chris Moyles wins a holiday to Italy for our caller Jamie

Our football-themed competition with booking.com continues, but can Chris score a holiday for our latest caller? Find out here.

To celebrate all things football, The Chris Moyles Show is giving away a load of holidays, thanks to booking.com!

All our lucky listener needed to do was answer a question, then see if Chris could fire a ball into a goal above Dom's head. Sounds easy enough right? Well things can get very tricky with live radio.

Watch our video to find out what went down when our first aid expert Jamie called.

Chris Moyles scores a competition for our caller Jamie. Picture: Radio X

