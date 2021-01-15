This competition winner's reaction on The Chris Moyles Show was amazing!

The Chris Moyles Show mega-fan Johnny was one of our competition winners this week and his reaction to speaking to Chris was just priceless.

To help kick 2021 off to a good start, we gave away £2021 twice a day all week and one of the winners on The Chris Moyles Show was an absolute highlight.

Now, Johnny is a massive Chris Moyles fan, so while he was happy to win the money, it's fair to say he was a little starstruck to speak to the Radio X presenter.

Watch the moment Johnny from Edmonton found out he'd won £2021 live on-air.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles rants at a competition winner

Listen to the latest podcast on The Chris Moyles Show: