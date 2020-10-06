Who's driving the van for The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump?

The Chris Moyles Show is going to be doing another Prize Dump for a lucky listener this Thursday, but who will be driving the van? Find out here.

This Thursday (8 October), The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump On Your Doorstep is returning to the airwaves.

That's right, we're reviving our popular competition once more to give one of our lucky listeners the chance to win a van full of booty, which will get driven straight to their door by one of the team.

Even better is the fact that they have to drive the van to anywhere in the UK... no matter what. Chris has done it twice, but will he have to do it all over again?

Watch our video above to find out more.

Remind yourself of what happened when James got sent to the Isle of Wight:

Listen to our latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: