This week's Who Are You? guests were a blast from the past

Today saw sisters Ruth and Ange call into The Chris Moyles Show and it turns out they'd met Chris and Dom before.

This week's mystery guests on The Chris Moyles Show were extra special.

Not only did Ruth and Ange happen to be sisters of a fairly famous TV and broadway star, but they also had met Chris and Dom before.

The bubbly pair have a podcast called Finding The Funny, but do you think you could guess who they were?

Watch our video above.

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.